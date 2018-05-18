Over a million chainsaws recalled due to potential injury risk

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling more than a million chainsaw due to potential injury risk.

The recall involves two models of 14-inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names.

The Portland and One Stop Gardens brands both have a green and black color scheme and the Chicago electric brand is red and black.

The company says the power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue running after it's been switched to the "off" position.

The chainsaws were sold from May 2009 through February 2018 for about $50.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and return the product.

Free replacement saws will be available starting May 21st at Harbor Freight Tools Stores.

The issue has resulted in three laceration injuries including one serious injury that required stitches.