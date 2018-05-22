Over seventy guns stolen in Davenport since the beginning of 2018

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, in conjunction with the Davenport Police Department held a press conference addressing this past weekend's juvenile crimes. Three teens were shot in the last two weeks, one of them fatally.

During the conference, Chief Paul Sikorski announced seventy-three guns have been reported stolen since the beginning of 2018. These firearms were stolen from both homes and vehicles. Police are urging residents, again, to lock it up.

"If you are leaving your keys in your unlocked car and your car is stolen, you are part of the problem," Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said during the conference.

TV-6 spoke with the owner of Davenport Guns, Jeanelle Westrom. She believes if a crime is committed with a gun stolen from a home or car where the gun was not properly secure, the gun owner should be held responsible.

"Our job as responsible firearm owners, not just handguns but rifles, is that they don't get into the hands of people not authorized to have them."

There are Child Access Prevention Laws in Iowa and Illinois. However, in cases where a minor obtains a firearm by unlawful entry, the gun owner cannot be held responsible for any crimes committed.

Westrom is urging gun owners to keep their firearms secure.

"Are you going to leave your purse with your wallet and your credit cards with all your information sitting on the front seat of your car and leave your car unlocked? No, cause that's dumb, now you have your identity stolen right? Same thing but your identity stolen is not going to get somebody injured or killed."