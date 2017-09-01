Overnight gas station break-in

Employees at the Shell gas station on west River Dr. (1026 W River Dr,) told TV-6 someone tried to break-in overnight on Friday, September 1.

One of the two glass doors the gas station has was shattered. Glass was scattered on the sidewalk and in the store when KWQC's crew showed up around 5:30 a.m.

Employees at the Shell station told TV-6 they had contacted police and officers had come to the scene earlier. They also said they are hoping someone can come forward information.

The employees said they thought the person who broke-in took "a few things" but didn't tell TV-6 what those items could be.

KWQC did reach out to police, they said they are currently working on a report. Officers told TV-6 they may be able to release more information in the coming hours.

