Overnight shots fired in Davenport

Police were called to a report of shots fired early Friday morning, August 18. The call came in to the 2000 block of Jebens Ave. around 2:48 a.m.

When officers arrived, the checked the area and found a home that was hit by gunfire. There were no injuries reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563)-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip using the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct date, August 18.