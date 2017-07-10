Overnight storms cause outages in Henderson County

Storms that rolled through the area Monday morning, July 10, caused extensive damage in some areas of the QCA. The Henderson County Sheriff says residents of Oquawka and surrounding rural areas were hit hard by the storm, knocking power out to many residents.

Sheriff Haynes is asking that people stay away from the Oquawka area due to their safety as well as the workers. The sheriff is also advising residents of Oquawka to not remove trees or debris from their property until Ameren gets into town to shut down power.

Residents are asked to conserve water until further notice. Officials are working to get a generator to the water tower.

If any residents of Oquawka or surrounding are in need of anything, theyu are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 309-867-4291... Or call 911.