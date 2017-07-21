Overnight storms cause setback for Sterilite builders

A man working at the site of the new Sterilite plant in northwest Davenport said Friday morning that work may take a little longer now.

"It was a standing structure of part of a steel building," he said. "It's all on the ground."

Storms passed through the QCA late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Heavy wind gusts peaked at about 70 miles per hour. The worker who contacted TV6 said the damage could be a significant setback.

"It's pretty visible from Slopertown Rd, west of the airport," he said.

"We'll figure it out!"

The plastic storage container manufacturer is building next to the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in Davenport. Construction on the plant began in the spring.

It's unclear if the damage will push back the completion date set for sometime in early 2018.