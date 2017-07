Some people woke up without power after stormy weather overnight. Heavy rainfall, high winds and in some places hail.

At 11:30 on Thursday night, July 20, 3,200 MidAmerican customers were without power; at 2 a.m. Friday morning a little over 1,000 were still without power; and by 3:30 a.m., around 3,900 were without.

The number was down to just below 1,300 at the time of this report at 4:30 a.m., most of those in the Iowa Quad Cities.

The MidAmerican Energy outage map can be seen here.