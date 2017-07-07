Overnight trailer fire in Muscatine

The Muscatine Fire Department was called to a vacant trailer fire early Friday morning, July 7, 2017. Crews responded around 3:17 a.m. to 1503 D Avenue.

When they arrived, crews found heavy flames coming from the front half of the building. They were able to knock down the main body of the fire within a few minutes, but the fire had already destroyed the front half of the structure.

The fire was called under control around 3:56 a.m. No one was injured. the loss estimate was estimated at $2,000.

There was no word on the cause of the fire at the time of this report.