Owners speak out after they claim a local pet facility loses their dog

It's been almost 30 hours since two pet owners in Davenport say they last saw their dog, which they claim went missing while in the care of a local dog resort.

The Bark and Stay Dog Resort is where Kim and Randy Whipple took their one-year-old dog, Rizzo for a day. The owners claim the resort didn't call them after employees failed to find the dog after 6 hours of searching.

Closing in on day two of searching, the Whipple's say their dog is like family and want the pet resort to be held responsible.

"I mean I know miracles happen and there have been dogs last longer than that I guess but it didn't have to happen," said Kim Whipple.

The Bark and Stay owner did confirm that Rizzo did slip out of his cage,

but declined to comment any further on the matter. The owners claim the fence was too easy for their 18-pound dog to get away.

The only thing the resort owner told us before telling KWQC to leave the premises, is that he has looked for Rizzo since he went missing and that this is the first time a dog has gone missing from their facility.