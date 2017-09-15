PV and Bettendorf Students Wave to Will Kohn

Students from PV and Bettendorf took a moment of their big game Friday to honor six year-old Will Kohn.

Born with Hypolastic Left Heart Syndrome, a birth defect leaving him with half a heart, Will has waited months for a transplant. Now, he's recovering from just that.

PV's football coach Rusty VanWetzinga saying the entire community supports the Kohn family.

"We're we're behind him hundred percent they're good they're great family we love them."

Just like the new University of Iowa tradition - students, fans, and athletes at the big game waved towards Iowa City to send their love to Will.