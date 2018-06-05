PV's Alexia Lara wins Iowa softball Gatorade Player of the Year

Pleasant Valley's Alexia Lara has been named Iowa's softball Gatorade Player of the Year for her 2017 season.

The senior batted .472 last year, hitting 12 home runs and 50 RBIs. She also went 12-3 in the circle with a 1.45 ERA.

The future Drake Bulldog also helped Pleasant Valley win its first state softball championship in school history.

Lara and the Spartans are currently ranked 2nd in class 5A so far this season.