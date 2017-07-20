Packers rookie buys superhero gowns for kids

Green Bay Packers linebacker Vince Biegel has yet to play his first game at Lambeau Field, but he's already become a hero to children who are staying at a local hospital.

Biegel and his wife Sarah visited HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital Wednesday.

It's a moment three-year-old Odin Webster had been talking about since the night before. Odin had just finished his monthly chemo treatment. His reward: and autographed football and playing catch with a Green Bay Packer.

"He says he's going to tackle that guy. That's what he's been telling me all morning, that he's going to tackle that guy," said Odin's mother Carrie.

That guy is Biegel--a Wisconsin Badger standout drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Not only is Biegel granting these kids unforgettable memories, he's also helping deliver new "brave" hospital gowns.

St. Vincent Children's Hospital is receiving some of the 20,000 gowns being donated this month by the Starlight Children's Foundation.

"Sometimes putting on gowns can be kind of a scary part of the hospital, so having these fun characters is awesome to see," says Amy Hagel, certified Child Life Specialist.