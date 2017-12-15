Pairings schedule for 24th Annual Genesis Shootout

14 boys basketball teams from the Quad Cities will participate in the 24th Annual Genesis Shootout at Augustana College.

Here is the pairings schedule for the day:

10 AM: Davenport Central vs. Riverdale

11:45 AM: Davenport West vs. Geneseo

1:30 PM: Davenport North vs. Alleman

3:15 PM: Bettendorf vs. Galesburg

5:00 PM: Assumption vs. United Township

6:45PM: North Scott vs. Rock Island

8:30PM: Pleasant Valley vs. Moline

The games will also be broadcast on Mediacom's channel MC22. Admission to the Carver PE Center is $5.00.