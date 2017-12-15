Pairings schedule for 24th Annual Genesis Shootout

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - 14 boys basketball teams from the Quad Cities will participate in the 24th Annual Genesis Shootout at Augustana College.
Here is the pairings schedule for the day:
10 AM: Davenport Central vs. Riverdale
11:45 AM: Davenport West vs. Geneseo
1:30 PM: Davenport North vs. Alleman
3:15 PM: Bettendorf vs. Galesburg
5:00 PM: Assumption vs. United Township
6:45PM: North Scott vs. Rock Island
8:30PM: Pleasant Valley vs. Moline
The games will also be broadcast on Mediacom's channel MC22. Admission to the Carver PE Center is $5.00.