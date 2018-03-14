Palmer rezoning sparks larger conversation about poverty and homelessness in Davenport

“We’re making a mistake if we're only looking at who's left,” said John DeTaeye, Director of Development for Humility of Mary Shelter.

He was one of four people March 14 who asked the City of Davenport to take a harder look at 52803. It came during a discussion about the second consider of Palmer College of Chiropractic’s rezoning request.

“There was 1,559 people that became homeless in 2016,” he said. “Four hundred and one of those persons came from zip code 52803.”

It is the area where Palmer lies. Within it, the college is currently asking to rezone nearly 38 acres of land.

“We have to pay attention to those zip codes in the center city pushing people into homelessness,” DeTaeye said.

The college already owns a lot of the acreage it is looking to rezone into a Planned Institutional District.

“So of the three or four or five acres that are left that Palmer does not own, there are ten residential buildings in those acres,” said Vice Chancellor of Administration for Palmer College Tom Tiemeier.

DeTaeye says that is part of the problem.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands of families who have already been displaced from this PID,” DeTaye said.

He is asking the city and Palmer for a solution.

“We cannot allow this disparate impact to continue and this is an opportunity to address that,” he said about the conversations surrounding affordable housing and Palmer’s rezoning request.

Palmer’s PID moved forward to its third and final consideration at the Wednesday night city council meeting.

Members of city council and the mayor told those in council chamber one of the city’s top priorities is urban revitalization and focusing on neighborhoods.

