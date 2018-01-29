Panera Bread recalls cream cheese

Panera Bread is recalling cream cheese products from its US bakery cafes over fears of listeria contamination.

The chain said it was issuing the voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution" after samples of one of its cream cheese products from a single day of production showed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Listeria contamination can cause fever and diarrhea and is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and their unborn children.

In a statement, Panera Bread said it was recalling all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before the second of April 2018 (4/2/18).

"Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured both before and after the production run in question have all come back negative," the company said.