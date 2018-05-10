Panera Bread to expand delivery service

Panera Bread is now available at your doorstep.

The company is expanding its delivery service to consumers in 897 cities and 43 states.

Panera delivery is available for lunch and dinner delivery to homes, businesses, hospitals and college campuses as long as they're within an 8-minute drive of participating outlets.

There's a $5 minimum order for delivery and also a delivery fee int he majority of markets.

Panera's delivery service has helped to create more than 13,000 jobs since the test phase launched in 2016.