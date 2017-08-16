Pantone names shade of purple for Prince

Pantone color institute - the company that standardizes color - has announced a new shade in honor of the late musician, Prince.

The color, called "Love Symbol Number Two" was inspired by the shade of Prince's custom made purple piano.

He was supposed to tour with the unique instrument before his death in 2016.

Prince has widely been known for his use of the color purple, especially since the release of the film Purple Rain.

A representative for Pantone said in a statement the color "Love Symbol Number Two" enables Prince's iconic status to live on.

Prince's estate is looking to collaborate with various partners on products that will use the new Pantone color.

