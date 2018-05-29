Papa Roach to perform at Iowa State Fair

Papa Roach with a special guest, who was not announced, will wrap up the 2018 Iowa State Fair Grandstand line-up. They are set to perform on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 1, at 10 am.

The American Rock group has sold over 20 million albums in over 20 years and released their latest album Crooked Teeth on May 19th. Popular hits include: "Last Resort," "Scars" and "Between Angels and Insects."

Other Grandstand Acts include: Casting Crowns (August 9), Reba (August 10), Daughtry (August 11), Old Dominion (August 12), Papa Roach (August 13), Jim Gaffigan (August 14), Thomas Rhett (August 15), Earth, Wind & Fire (August 16), Sugarland (August 17), Peter Cetera (August 18) and Florida Georgia Line (August 19).