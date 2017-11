Festival of Trees organizers say, despite concerns regarding the weather, as of 5:30 a.m. the parade is set to have balloons.

One of the events organizers, Cheryl DeCap, told TV-6 they discussed the situation with the balloon company last night and so far, so good.

Due to the predicted wet and cold weather, TV-6 learned on Nov. 17 bands would not be participating in the parade.

If there are changes, TV-6 will update this story on-air and through the KWQC news app.