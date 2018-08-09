Paradigm brings esports and virtual reality to Davenport

A new esports and virtual reality training center held a virtual ribbon cutting in downtown Davenport.

Paradigm offers virtual reality gaming experiences on traditional game systems and in a free-roam arena. It includes multiple systems so players can try everything from racing to team fortress.

The space also allows for players to rent gaming computers and game systems to compete against friends in multiplayer video games.

St. Ambrose University announced an esports team that plans to compete there, and is also sponsoring an area known as the "Fighting Bees Arena."

Paradigm plans to expand with more specific opportunities for virtual reality corporate training as they determine what needs can be met, and with virtual reality tutoring for children.

Players can also expect opportunities to compete in esport tournaments. The first one is scheduled for this weekend and although it is sold out you can still attend to watch local players play Fortnite.

Paradigm officially opens to the public Friday at 5pm.