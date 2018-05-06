Parents are pushing to create a new school district

Volunteers went door to door asking people in Blue Grass today to support a petition.

They say the goal is to combine high school students from Walcott, Blue Grass, and Buffalo to form a new school district called West Scott School District. This would mean seceding from the Davenport Community School District.

Volunteers say these towns are geographically far from Davenport and they would like to keep students together.

"And then we're taking all these kids that all go to school here together and we're dispersing them instead of keeping that classroom together all the way through 12. We're dispersing them," said Andy Varner, a parent.

They say they also want autonomy.

"Since we're such a rural town, and community that we have different needs out here, so we'd like to just create a better community for everybody out here and then just have our own set of rules that would be best for our students," said Kim Varner.

The group plans on visiting other cities, such as Walcott and Buffalo next. The goal is to get at least 500 signatures in each city. The plan is to then go to the Department of Education and AEA.

