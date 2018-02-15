Parents in Delwood warned about Scabies

Parents in Delwood, Iowa received a letter from the school district that they probably weren't expecting, a warning about Scabies.

We talked with Superintendent Todd Hawley, who says the letter was sent home to parents as a precaution. He says there was a case in the district and officials wanted parents to be informed.

Hawley says Scabies is a mite that gets under your skin. It's very itchy and can be easily transferred by skin contact.

The incubation period is two to six weeks and if symptoms appear, parents should contact doctor.

Hawley says treatment is quick and a person can return to school right away.