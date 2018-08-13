Parents of Hawk Newberry thanks community for their support

For the first time, the parents of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry are speaking out after their son's body was recovered from the Mississippi River last week in Muscatine.

They gathered at Riverside Park Sunday night as community members held a vigil for their son as well as 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado.

Hawk’s parents Nikki Newberry and Marshall Siegfried say they also finally met the man, who found their son's body and called police for the first time Sunday night.

The family rode back to Brown's Island where Hawk's body was recovered from and held a vigil for him there. They say this has been an emotional roller coaster for their family, but are glad they can now find closure. They also would like to thank the community for all the support they have extended their family through this difficult time.

They plan to have a memorial for Hawk on August 26th around 6:30 p.m. at Schiwerbt Park in Rock Island. The public is welcome.

You can watch their entire interview here.

