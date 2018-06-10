Parents of child accused of animal torture say son has mental illness

The parents of the 12-year-old Clinton boy accused of torturing a cat and killing it are breaking their silence. They say their son has a mental illness and never did this on purpose.

The parents say their son told them there were two people with him, but they fled the scene before the police got there. They say their son says he doesn't remember hurting the cat, and actually tried to save.

“My condolences go out to that family and anybody that Jon has affected with this,” says Jessica Norem, Jonathan’s mother.

The parents of 12-year-old Jonathan Trude are asking for forgiveness. After police say their son tortured a Clinton family's cat. Richard and Jessica say Jonathan had a breakdown and has suffered from mental illness for a long time.

“ADHD, bipolar, psychotic, and narcissist,” said Richard Trude, Jonathan’s father.

The incident took place last Sunday at 5TH Avenue South. Homeowners say Jonathan took their cat Pitty Pat into their van and soaked her in chemicals, stabbed her in the chest, and also tried to burn and cut her tail. His mother says he's been around pets in the past and never did this.

“Throughout his lifetime, he's never hurt them or played rough with them or anything like this. So this is really out of the blue for Jonathan,”

Jonathan’s parents say they were sleeping and didn't know he left the house. His dad said he forget to hide the knife Jonathan took.

“I thought I had it put away and he found it again on my dresser. That was my fault, my behalf,” said Richard Trude.

They say Jonathan was diagnosed with mental illness at the age of 5, and they have tried to help him and ask for others to not judge.

“They are just not understanding how difficult having a child with mental health is. They just want to condemn him, like he's a normal child and he's not,” said Jessica Norem.

They say there just isn't enough resources to assist them with.

“We have been trying since November, to get him back into a placement and there's just not enough resources in Iowa to help us out with mental health,” said Jessica Norem.

They say they are hopeful that with time their son will be okay.

“I believe in my heart that he can be reprogramed, but it's going to take a lot of work and time,”

Right now Jonathan is in a mental health facility in Nebraska. His parents say that was the only bed open within six states they checked. Police have charged Jonathan with first-degree burglary and animal torture.

Jonathan's parent say they have changed security measures around the house, so when Jonathan comes home, nothing like this happens again.

