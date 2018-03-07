Parents question the safety of Davenport West High school following fight

After 6 students were involved in a fight at Davenport West High, Tuesday morning, some parents are questioning just how safe the school is.

"I don't feel like the administration is addressing it, they try to underplay what's going on, and someday something really bad is going to happen,"' said John Friede, a parent who has two students who attend the school.

He and other parents say multiple fights have happened in Davenport West, and have been "swept under the rug."

Davenport West principal Virginia Weipert, says the 6 students who were involved in the fight fought because of an "outside issue" which circulated through social media. But Weipert says fights like these don't occur often in her school.

"I would say that it's not common, we've been pretty fortunate that it's pretty rare to have something like this," she said.

Now she says her and multiple administrators will continue to teach students how to deal with conflict before raising their fists.

"We'll continue to provide that support, we have a whole staff of counselors we have teachers that care," Weipert said.

But with parents questioning whether or not the school is safe, she wants to reassure parents and students, there's nothing to worry about.

"They make mistakes, but sometimes they go overboard but overall you know it's just a typical high school, West is safe, and west is a good place for kids to go."

