Parents say artwork displayed at Linn-Mar High School is inappropriate

A school district in eastern Iowa is defending its student's First Amendment rights. This comes after a few parents complained about certain artwork displayed in Linn Mar High School's hallways.

Officials at Linn Mar High School say they won't take the painting down for a couple reasons: constitutional rights and they want students to have a safe place to express themselves.

The painting is one of several in the exhibit, that went up Tuesday.

The artwork is done from students enrolled in Advanced Art Class, they worked all semester to create a portfolio. Students got to the topic of the portfolio.

In some cases the portfolios are about sensitive issues. The painting that is stirring reactions from parents is meant to portray what it's like to be in a toxic relationship.

In a note next to the painting, the artist wrote that the artwork was a way to heal after being involved in an abusive relationship.

School leaders say classrooms are meant to provide safe outlets for students, and raise awareness about difficult issues.

"Each day we encourage our students to explore in every day class and often times the subjects they are talking about are controversial or they are difficult conversations that take place," Matthew May said.

The artwork will remain on display through Friday.