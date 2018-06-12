Parents, teachers gather for second Vision 2020 public forum

Parents and teachers from the Davenport Community School District gathered tonight for the second public forum for the district's Vision 2020 plan.

School officials hope to save 20 million dollars over the next five years. The plan includes staff reductions, changing bell times, and closing one school building. Schools officials say their options are closing or re-purposing Buffalo Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Monroe school building, Washington school building, or the Adams facility.

Parents say this could change their communities. Toby Hunemuller, parent of a second grade student at Buffalo elementary, says "we shouldn't be closing any schools, as a community we need to rally behind our schools and i think it would have a major impact on Buffalo and a lot of the families."

The plan also includes moving possibly teachers to different schools to adjust to changes in enrollment. Jamie Lincoln, a third grade teacher at Buchanan elementary, says," "I think the students would feel lost, we've created a family and the community revolves around the school at Buchanan."

Superintendent Arthur Tate says closing a school building may be the only way to reach their budget needs. "This is a very emotional issue, its very hard for people sometimes to understand how we got in this situation," he said.

Tate says there will be a committee of the whole meeting on June 18th dedicated solely to discussing school closures. The third and final public forum will be October 5th at North High School.