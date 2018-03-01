Parents react to Davenport Vision 2020 plan

Big changes could soon be coming to schools in Davenport. As part of a "Vision 2020" plan the district is considering closing Monroe Elementary and moving students into Smart Intermediate. The plan is an effort to save money and make up for a decline in enrollment. According to the district, there are more than 2,000 open seats throughout the district. Samantha Lauritzson has three children at Monroe Elementary and said the proposed changes make her uneasy.

"I puts me in an anxious state, you don't know what to expect," Lauritzson said. "It is a bigger school, you don't know if they're going to get lost or what could happen because they'll be there with the 6th graders."

Superintendent Art Tate said the changes would lead to an increase in class sizes, but he adds classes would be comparable to other schools in the district. The changes could also lead to a reduction of support staff, administrators and adjustments to bell times. The school district wants to remind parents that these plans are preliminary. There will be public forums later this spring for community members and parents to express their opinions. If you'd like to weigh in before then you're urged to email the school board: feedback@davenportschools.org