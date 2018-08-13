Park Forest man arrested for 2017 Burlington shooting

A Park Forest man was arrested in Chicago for the fatal shooting of Demarcus Chew in Burlington

Burlington Police and Burlington Ambulance personnel responded to the area of North 5th Street and Iowa Street in Burlington for a report of a man that had been shot on September 10th, 2017.

Demarcus Chew, 26, was transported by ambulance to Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A warrant was issued for Antoine Calvin Spann for Murder in the First Degree. Spann was arrested by the Chicago Police Department on August 4th.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.