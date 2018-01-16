Illinois man dies in single car accident

A Park Ridge man has died after a single-vehicle accident in Whiteside County on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Illinois State Police began investigating at 10:31 a.m. when troopers located a black Chevrolet Suburban in the south ditch of Interstate 88. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, 56-year-old Thomas P. Gardiner, who was alone in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates Gardiner was traveling westbound on Interstate 88 when he crossed the center median, crossed eastbound lanes of traffic and entered the south ditch where he struck a tree. Gardiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather conditions were snowy at the time of the accident, however, it is unknown if weather or road conditions played a part in the crash.

Lyndon Fire Department and Whiteside County Coroner assisted at the scene.