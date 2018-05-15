Parkland parents who lost kids are running for school board

Two parents who lost children in February's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are running for school board, saying they want to improve safety and increase accountability in wake of the shooting that killed 17.

Cropped Photo: Formulanone / Wikipedia

Telecom and technology entrepreneur Ryan Petty said Tuesday that he wants to help restore the Broward County school board to its proper function as an oversight body over the administration.

Lori Alhadeff is a former teacher with a master's degree in education. She seeks changes to a mentoring program that's come under scrutiny in the wake of the shooting, saying the Promise Program has gone from over-disciplining kids to the extreme of under-disciplining them.

School officials say 19-year-old school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was referred to the mentoring program when he was in middle school.