Quad Citizens combating blisters caused by wild parsnip

As a mother of three boys, Heather Von Ahsen values family and spending time outdoors. Last weekend, her family spent the day at Lost Grove Lake fishing for Father's Day.

"We had my father there and my father-in-law and my brother and his girlfriend and the kids love to fish," Von Ahsen said. "They love to play out there and it was just a good time to take all of the children out. "

However, it wasn't until they got home that she noticed her son, Colton's skin was red and blistery.

"He showed me his hand and he had these blisters like a laceration type and all along his hand it was really bubbled up."

Von Ahsen then took to Facebook to post pictures of her son's skin irritation. After consulting with her doctor and reading a post about wild parsnip by TV6 she discovered that's what it must have been. Von Ahsen said she then started to look at pictures from their trip to Lost Grove Lake and saw the wild parsnip in nearly every picture.

"We were sitting right in it and we had no clue."

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the plant is spreading throughout Scott County. According to officials, it is invasive, tall and has yellow florets. Officer Jeff Harrison said it resembles any wildflower.

"They look very pretty people might want to pick them touch them stuff like that but this stuff is actually kind of toxic to the skin it will create the burns and it will create the rashes and some people are very intolerant."

If you come into contact with the plant officials recommend putting dish soap on the irritated area. If it gets worse, they recommend contacting your doctor. Wild parsnip has been reported in residential areas as well as parks and trails. To eradicate the plant experts advise using an herbicide.