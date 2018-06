Eastern Avenue is closed between 29th and 32nd streets due to flooding.

The city of Davenport posted to Facebook Wednesday night saying the closure began Wednesday night and would go into the morning pending more rain.

The city says the volume of the rain and run-off has caused Duck Creek as well as other creeks to "rise considerably."

Crews will be on scene monitoring the area as needed. The city urges you to not drive through water over the road.