Part of River Dr. closed in Davenport

Repairs have finally started on a storm sewer line that collapsed months ago, but that means a traffic headache for some drivers.

Crews started tearing into West River Dr. between Brown and Gaines streets on Wed. Aug. 9, 2017. As a result, that section of the road is closed to traffic,

The City of Davenport says all westbound traffic on River Dr. will be detoured to Western to 2nd Street to Warren Street and then back onto River Dr. during repairs. Traffic delays are possible.

The project should be complete before the end of the month.

