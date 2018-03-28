Part of the Duck Creek Recreational Trail will be closed for a culvert replacement

Beginning on Wednesday, March 28, part of the Duck Creek Recreational Trail will be closed.

The closure will be adjacent to Junge Park for a replacement of a large stormwater culvert pipe. During this, the path will be removed and no pedestrian or bike traffic will be allowed.

There will be a marked detour for those using the trail that will direct walkers and bikers on where to go.

The detour will take traffic along Western Avenue, across West 28 1/2 Street and along a new spur before reconnecting with the path.

The culvert replacement is expected to be completed by Friday, April 20.