Partial evacuation of Genesis Illini due to power surge during Friday's storms

Just before midnight Friday, Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis, Illinois experienced a power surge during the storms.

According to Chief Marketing Officer for Genesis the power surge took a circuit out of power and the hospital was operating on limited services. As a precaution, Genesis transported seven patients to its Genesis East Campus.

Two OB patients, two from the ER and three surgical patients were transported out of an abundance of caution for their safety. 33 patients were at the hospital at the time.

Power has been fully restored to the Illini hospital and IT crews are currently making sure all systems are working properly.