Partnerships with Japanese companies lead to Illinois jobs

Gov. Bruce Rauner today told the newly appointed Japan Ambassador to the U.S. that Illinois is eager to expand its job-creating partnership with Japan and those businesses operating in Illinois.

The Governor and Ambassador Shinsuke J. Sugiyama met in Schaumburg, where the ambassador is visiting as part of a Grassroots Caravan to tour company facilities, see the latest in manufacturing innovations, and learn more about the Illinois workforce.

Rauner and Sugiyama toured Amada America Inc.’s 133,000-square-foot facility to see the company’s industry-leading work in manufacturing automation and robotics. Along with a delegation of state and local officials, Rauner welcomed Sugiyama on his first official visit to the state of Illinois.

“I’m honored that both the ambassador and the governor are here,” Consul General Ito added. “The importance of Japan’s business relationship with Schaumburg and Illinois is on full display today. The greater Schaumburg area really stands out in our economic partnership.”