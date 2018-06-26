Parts of Central Avenue to close for water main replacement in Bettendorf

Starting Wednesday, June 27, Central Avenue will be closed to traffic between 23rd Street and 25th Street. The closure is due to a water main replacement.

The work is expected to continue for eight weeks and detour routes will be in effect.

Traffic heading westbound will be detoured south on 27th Street to U.S. 67 (Grant Street) and then north on 23rd Street back to Central Avenue.

Traffic heading eastbound will go south on 23rd Street to U.S. 67 (State Street) then north on 27th Street back to Central Avenue.

Local access for residents between 23rd Street and 25th Street will be maintained.