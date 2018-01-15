Passengers on Chicago flight may have been exposed to measles

Some travelers at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago may have been exposed to measles.

A passenger, with a confirmed case of the disease, arrived on an international flight on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says those who were at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time, might have been exposed.

"Measles is a very contagious virus," Dr. Allison Bartlett, University of Chicago Medicine said. "And it can hang around in the air for up to an hour or two after a person has left. So certainly the people who were on the plane with this individual are at risk of getting the infection, but so are the other people who may have shared the same space with this person during this six-hour period that they were at O'Hare."

Among the symptoms of measles, cough, rash, high fever and red, watery eyes.