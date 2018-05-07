Passengers on "Dream" cruise ship head home after "nightmare" vacation

Carnival Cruise ship “Dream” was back in New Orleans Monday morning after what some passengers are calling a “watery nightmare.”

Some are being offered a full refund after a broken pipe burst, causing extreme flooding to about 50 cabins. Hundreds of gallons of water poured into a hallway.

Even veteran “cruisers” said it was a one-of-a-kind experience they won’t soon forget.

"We were just walking down the hall to go to dinner and all of sudden we heard this pop and this water started draining through the ceiling,” said passenger, Carmen Slaugh.

"We were in the very front of the ship and we ended up in almost the very tail end because the water just kept coming and coming and coming, said Buddy Hunt.

In a statement to NBC News, Carnival Cruise Lines said, We appreciate our guests' understanding and sincerely apologize. We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work."