Passing a school bus could mean no driving for months

As kids across the Quad Cities head back to the classroom, both police and the Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to watch for school buses.

The Iowa DOT released this picture to show drivers the danger zones around buses.

Both Illinois and Iowa take passing a school bus with its stop arm out seriously.

In Iowa, the first offense means a 30 day suspension of the driver's license and at least a $250 fine. The second offense means a 90 day suspension and at least a $315 fine.

In Illinois, the first offense means a three month suspension of the driver's license and a $150 fine. The second offense means a one year suspension and a $500 fine.