State of Iowa selects its first medical marijuana manufacturer

Iowans who are suffering from certain illnesses will no longer have to leave the state to find medical cannabinoid oil.

The state's Department of Public Health has selected MedPharm Iowa to supply medical marijuana to patients.

The manufacturer can now start building a multi-million dollar facility where the can grow and extract cannabis plants.

In April, the Department of Public Health will begin releasing proposals from companies that are looking to start dispensaries.

"They will then, grant hopefully licenses to five different companies that will be able to actually do dispensaries." President of MedPharm Iowa, Dr. Chris Nelson said. "Those dispensaries are our customers."

MedPharm will begin supplying the oil by December of 2018.