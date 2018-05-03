Patients voice concerns over Genesis job cuts

Nearly two weeks after Genesis Medical Center announced its plans to eliminate 48 positions, patients are voicing concerns. Bettendorf resident, Douglas Larson suffered a heart attack last December and attends cardiac rehab classes at the hospital three times each week. On Tuesday, he received a letter saying evening and weekend classes would be eliminated, as well as a reduction in staff members.

"I feel it kind of puts us in a compromised position."

According to the health system, staff members met with clients individually and made adjustments to class hours based on their feedback. The modifications in hours are a result of the cost-reduction measures announced in April.

Senior Communications Specialist, Craig Cooper, said the health system is committed to maintaining excellent patient care. However, Larson is concerned he won't get the treatment and attention he needs. Larson said he's worked with some of the same nurses from day one, and hopes he doesn't have to find care elsewhere.