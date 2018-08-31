Paul McCartney to perform at TaxSlayer Center in Moline

Paul McCartney will return to the U.S. with his new Freshen Up tour in spring of 2019 and people in the Quad Cities will get a chance to see a performance. Five confirmed dates have been announced, including a stop in Moline, Illinois.

According to a release from the TaxSlayer Center, The Freshen Up tour is Paul's first outing following the release of his brand new studio album, Egypt Station, out September 7th on Capitol Records. On June 11th, Paul will rock the Quad Cities, visiting Moline for the first time to play the TaxSlayer Center.

Tickets for the June 11 concert at TaxSlayer Center will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 7th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 4 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, September 6 at 10 p.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.