Paul Rumler named new Quad Cities Chamber leader

The Quad Cities Chamber announced they will soon have a new president and CEO. As of April 16, Quad Cities native Paul Rumler will take the helm of the bi-state chamber and economic development organization.

Prior to accepting this position, Rumler most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. According to the chamber, his responsibilities included strategic planning to align the Chamber's vision, membership experience and organization needs, revenue development, market research, and the creation of an annual budget and work plan. The Grand Rapids Chamber serves a metro population of 1.3 million residents and the Chamber has 2,350 members.

Prior to his position with the Grand Rapids Chamber, Rumler was with the Quad Cities Chamber and preceding organizations since 2006, serving in roles ranging from talent attraction and retention, community development, public policy, and economic development.