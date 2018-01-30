UPDATE: Russia probe memo unlikely to be public Tuesday

11:15 a.m.

The White House says it's unlikely that a classified memo on the Russia investigation written by the House intelligence committee will be released Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on "Fox and Friends" that President Donald Trump's legal and national security teams must review the document before any release.

She said Trump wants to stay focused on the State of the Union address he plans to deliver Tuesday night.

Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release the four-page memo on the Russia investigation. The memo written by committee Republicans purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the investigation.

The memo could be released to the public by the end of the week. Sanders said a timetable hasn't been set.

___

10:15 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation.

The memo purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia probe.

Ryan told reporters Tuesday that "there may have been malfeasance at the FBI by certain individuals." He said there should be "transparency" on the issue.

The committee voted to release the four-page memo on Monday. It could become public in the next few days.

The memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

___

1:30 a.m.

Republicans on the House intelligence committee have voted to release a classified memo that purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

The four-page memo Republicans voted to release Monday has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

The memo was written by Republicans on the committee, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Republicans have said the memo reveals grave concerns about abuses of the government surveillance powers in the Russia investigation. Democrats have called it a selectively edited group of GOP talking points that attempt to distract from the committee's own investigation into Russian meddling.