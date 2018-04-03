Paul’s Discount will close its Iowa City store

Paul's Discount will be closing their Iowa City Location. Their Clinton location will not be affected by the closing and will remain open.

“Paul’s has elected not to renew its lease which ends on July 31st of this year,” Paul Cassidy said. “It has become increasingly difficult for an independent retailer to survive in this day and age where economy of scale is needed to cover increasing costs of operation. We, like many other retailers, are also seeing a shift in market share as more and more consumers migrate to e-commerce sites.”

Sales will begin on Thursday, April 12th and run for approximately 12 weeks. Gift certificates will be honored at the Iowa City location until June 15th, after that date they will be honored at their location in Clinton.

Paul’s Discount was originally founded by Paul “Parker” Cassidy and Bob Cassidy in 1964 when they opened their first store on Highway 30 West in Clinton, Iowa. They opened their second location in Iowa City in 1981.