All lanes have reopened after an early morning crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Bettendorf. Police say a pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a car near Arconic on State Street.

Officials tell TV-6 the driver of the car is uninjured and the extent of the pedestrian's injuries are not known at this time.

The crash is under investigation. This is a developing story and we will be updating this story as more information becomes available.