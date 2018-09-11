Pedestrian dies of injuries after being stuck by truck

Tuesday at 9:50 am Rock Island Police Department responded to a vehicle / pedestrian injury accident in the 100 block of 31st Avenue. The victim was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford F450, whose driver remained on-scene.

The victim was transported to Unity Point Health, Rock Island, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The victim has not been identified pending notification by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Departments Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

