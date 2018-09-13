Pedestrian hit on I-80 in Davenport

A man is expected to survive after being hit by a semi while getting out of his vehicle parked along Interstate 80.

According to Davenport police, the 60-year-old man was hit just after noon Thursday while exiting the vehicle parked on the south side of the roadway at mile-marker 294.

He was taken to the hospital with what are said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An eastbound lane of the highway was closed while officials cleared the accident scene. Traffic is back open.